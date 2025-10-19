Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,042,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 364,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 256,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,583.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 180,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 176,652 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.09. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

