Systelligence LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

Systelligence LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.98% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 493.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $38.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

