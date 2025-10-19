Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE Sells 88,513 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF $EWH

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,513 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE owned about 2.01% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

