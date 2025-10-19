Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.