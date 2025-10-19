Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP Shares Sold by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

