Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO Stock Holdings Lowered by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF accounts for 1.5% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.78.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

