Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) & Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Financial Comparison

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) and Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Willdan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Willdan Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Willdan Group and Corporate Resource Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group 5.60% 18.60% 9.65% Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group $565.80 million 2.47 $22.57 million $2.39 39.92 Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Willdan Group and Corporate Resource Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Willdan Group and Corporate Resource Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Willdan Group presently has a consensus price target of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Willdan Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than Corporate Resource Services.

Summary

Willdan Group beats Corporate Resource Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering and code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. It serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned energy utilities; state and federal agencies; and commercial and industrial firms, as well as various other special districts and agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About Corporate Resource Services

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. is in bankruptcy, previously it operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries that provides diversified staffing, recruiting, and consulting services with a focus on delivering its customers temporary staffing solutions for professional services, administrative and light industrial positions. The company was founded on December 15, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

