Vista Finance LLC Increases Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 56.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after buying an additional 164,273 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $6,695,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 82,981 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after buying an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jed Dolson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $1,335,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 273,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,265,869.80. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

