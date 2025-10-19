First Bancorp Inc ME Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,090,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $434.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $442.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

