QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.6% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4%

QCOM stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average is $153.74. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.