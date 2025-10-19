Lite Strategy (LITS) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS – Get Free Report) is one of 451 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lite Strategy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Lite Strategy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lite Strategy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lite Strategy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lite Strategy N/A -69.70% -60.80% Lite Strategy Competitors -2,625.49% -359.63% -43.39%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lite Strategy $65.30 million -$15.94 million -0.40 Lite Strategy Competitors $437.67 million -$68.90 million -9.41

This table compares Lite Strategy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lite Strategy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lite Strategy. Lite Strategy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lite Strategy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lite Strategy’s peers have a beta of 10.31, meaning that their average share price is 931% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lite Strategy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lite Strategy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lite Strategy Competitors 4783 9955 15978 370 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 88.15%. Given Lite Strategy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lite Strategy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lite Strategy peers beat Lite Strategy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lite Strategy Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies. It also develops ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor targeting the oxidative phosphorylation complex that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative breast cancer; and Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndrome. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Kyowa Kirin Company; a clinical collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd.; a license, development, manufacturing, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA; and a license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

