Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,609 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $BRBS

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,018.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,414,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020,231 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,951,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 210,607 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,207,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 766,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 43.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 81,573 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRBS opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

