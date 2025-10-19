Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $4,063,978.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 272,648 shares in the company, valued at $51,385,968.56. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.32.

Micron Technology stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $206.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

