Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $30,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,356,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.