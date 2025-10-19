Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 6,896 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 114,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 198,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0883 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

