Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201,786 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,090 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after buying an additional 3,701,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,320,000 after buying an additional 2,974,256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

