Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Stock Holdings Cut by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 2.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $41,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 59.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Barclays decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $369.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $330.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 226.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $287.05 and a 52-week high of $352.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.