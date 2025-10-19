Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Position Increased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VGIT stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.