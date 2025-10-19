Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $52.67 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up 1.1% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.73% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $52,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,587,000. Cyr Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 255.1% during the second quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.8%

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.