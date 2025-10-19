Burford Brothers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Burford Brothers Inc. lowered its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGCP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,553,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 182.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,163,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,176 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

