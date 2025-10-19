Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND is Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,004 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $112,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

