Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $26.78 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

