Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 556 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregor J. Garry sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $941,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,273,439.98. This represents a 10.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $751,557.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,897,399.26. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $157,786 and sold 322,841 shares valued at $20,990,025. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TBBK

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.