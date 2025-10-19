SAM Advisors LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

SAM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

