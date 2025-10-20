Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $107.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $859.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,038 shares of company stock worth $14,869,054. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

