Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 82.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.1% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 20,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $215.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.39 and a 200-day moving average of $227.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

