Demars Financial Group LLC Has $716,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 675,902 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $391.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

