First Interstate Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.21 and a 200 day moving average of $234.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $282.70.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

