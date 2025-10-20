Stephens Inc. AR Sells 717 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.3%

NFLX opened at $1,199.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,213.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,179.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $509.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $736.23 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,339.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.