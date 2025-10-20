Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG is Journey Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.3% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 583,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,865 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.67. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.96 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

