Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after buying an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,381,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after acquiring an additional 992,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,644,000 after acquiring an additional 123,501 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:O opened at $59.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

