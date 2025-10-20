Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $345,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $243.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.38 and a 200 day moving average of $257.79. The firm has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.49, for a total value of $543,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,525,280.79. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,929,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.