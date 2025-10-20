Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 95 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in McDonald’s by 55.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $308.02 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.41. The company has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Melius began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.68.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

