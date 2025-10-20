FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.40 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 212,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 92,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 49,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

