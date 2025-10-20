Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 23 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,199.36 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $736.23 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,213.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,179.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,339.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.