Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $280.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $301.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.86.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

