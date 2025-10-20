Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 421,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $4,347,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $803.53 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.12.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

