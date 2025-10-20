Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 6.7%

Oracle stock opened at $291.95 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

