West Tower Group LLC Acquires 300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of West Tower Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $210.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

