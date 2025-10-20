CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Uhlmann Price Securities LLC

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $68.45 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

