RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $599.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.49, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

