Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,912,100. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Roth Capital set a $907.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,137.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.15.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $936.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $949.51 and a 200 day moving average of $971.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $867.34 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

