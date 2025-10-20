Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 286,252 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,252 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3%

PG opened at $151.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.67. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.96 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

