Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 548 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $391.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $389.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.