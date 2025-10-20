Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in AutoZone by 7,358.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239,970 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $442,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 349.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4,484.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,750.00 target price (down previously from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $4,031.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3,865.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,980.10 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $51.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

