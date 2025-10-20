Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 2,031 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.4% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $295.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

