Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 379,480 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $295.37 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

