Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 2.6%

Prologis stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $125.04. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

