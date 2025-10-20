Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $300.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.