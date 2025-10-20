VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after buying an additional 925,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after buying an additional 2,760,286 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,609,000 after buying an additional 220,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,456,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,414,000 after buying an additional 186,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $172.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.25.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

